Mumbai: Javed Akhtar talks with MIT University students, asks to develop reading habit

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday interacted with the students from the MIT School of Film and Television and the MIT International School of Broadcasting and Journalism. He reminisced the journey of giving a push to the poetic form in script writing when conflict and harmony prose were the norm in Indian cinema.

Urging youths to “inculcate a natural inclination towards reading”, Akhtar said, “It's a good idea to start with light books and not heavy literature. Words are like people and known by the company they keep.”

“I always enjoy interacting with students. There is always so much to learn from them, especially their questions,” remarked Akhtar.

MIT ADT University executive president and vice-chancellor Professor Dr Mangesh Karad said, “Akhtar Sir gave an opportunity to the students to learn from his life experiences.”

MIT SFT and ISBJ Directors Amit Tyagi and Krishnamurthy Thakur, Dr Nachiket Thakur and film director Jabbar Patel were also present.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:36 AM IST