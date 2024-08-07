Mumbai: Janitor Held For Shooting Obscene Video Of Doctor | Representational Image

The Kandivali police have arrested a sweeper from Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West, for allegedly recording an obscene video of a female doctor. The police registered a case against Jay Solanki, (aged between 35 and 40 years), under section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 6.

A hospital source said the doctor, who recently joined, was in the washroom on Tuesday when she saw the sweeper recording her through a window. She shouted and gathered the staff and other people.

The staff seized the man’s mobile and informed their supervisors, following which the doctor and the hospital administration approached the Kandivali police and filed a complaint. A police officer said there is no prior case against Solanki.