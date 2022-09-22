e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Jains to hold Maha Rath Yatra on Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Jains to hold Maha Rath Yatra on Sunday / Representative Photo | Jain heritage centres

Maha Rath Yatra, a Jain procession of unprecedented grandeur, will be held on Sunday. Governor B S Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as other ministers will also grace the procession, which will extol the Jain Regime and pass through major roads of suburban areas of Mumbai.

Starting at 8.30 am from Chandanbala Jain Sangh in Walkeshwar, Yatra will proceed through Chowpaty-Sukh Sagar before concluding at Motisha Lalbaug Jain Temple, Bhuleshwar. Thousands of adherents will also participate in the lunch there.

Devotees from not only all of Mumbai, but also other parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are expected to congregate for this event.

His Holiness Acharya Shri Vijay Punyapalsuriswarji Maharaja, the Gachchhadhipati (Spiritual Sovereign) of the largest Order of Jain monks, flanked by several Jain monks and nuns who are in Mumbai for Chaturmas, will also participate in Yatra.

Idols of the Omniscient Tirthankars facing the four directions seated on chariots of various shapes and sizes will form the nucleus of the procession.

article-image

