Mumbai: Jail authorities reject Uddhav Thackeray's request to meet Sanjay Raut | PTI File Photo

The Arthur jail administration turned down former chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thackeray's request for an informal meeting with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The beleaguered Shiv Sena president had reportedly asked for a meeting in the jail superintendent's office to check on the well-being of Raut.

However, Uddhav has not given any written application to the jail administration for meeting with Sanjay Raut, it is reported.

According to senior jail officials, on behalf of Uddhav, a representative had called the jail superintendent seeking permission for meeting Raut arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month. Raut is in judicial custody and lodged in the high-security Arthur Road central jail allegedly in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam. He was arrested on charges of money laundering.

While denying permission to Uddhav to meet Raut, the jail administration asked the Shiv Sena chief to seek permission from the court for the meeting. “The jail administration clarified that Uddhav can meet Raut in the same manner as common inmates are allowed to meet. He should seek court permission to meet Raut in jail,” explained a jail official.

Uddhav's close associate made several enquiries with the Arthur Road jail officials regarding the rules and procedures for arranging a meeting with their party leader and the MP.

Jail officials and administration were tight-lipped about Uddhav's request for meeting Raut but assured that the jailed MP was provided facilities as per court orders.

Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days till September 19 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. After being in the ED's custody initially, the Shiv Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On August 22, a special PMLA court extended Raut's custody till September 5 which has now been further extended till September 19.

ED officials had raided the Shiv Sena leader's house on July 31, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1 in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.