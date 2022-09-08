Mumbai: IT raids political parties operating in slum at Sion & small flat in Borivali for hawala | FPJ

Income Tax raids on two registered but unrecognised political parties operating from a slum at Sion Koliwada and another from a small flat at Borivali led the taxman to hawala transactions of over Rs 150 crores in two years. Both parties had collected Rs 150 crore in donations over the last two years to assist hawala operators in evading tax and then returning the donations in cash for a nominal commission.

The Mumbai raids were part of a coordinated Pan-India multiple raids by tax sleuths investigating tax evasion against registered unregistered political parties and their alleged dubious financial transactions.

The office of a political party, Janatavadi Congress Party, operated from a shack measuring only 100 square feet in the transit camp slums of Sion, had received funds of over Rs 50 crores in the last two years. The party president, Santosh Maruti Katke, has been a resident of the transit camp slums for the last 20 years with his family. He claimed to be the political party president as a status symbol.

Santosh alleged that the Income Tax raid was a conspiracy. "A game is being played against me. I have submitted all the documents related to our party to the Election Commission and gave the accounts of the money received as donation. It is well planned conspiracy. All my papers are clear. That's why no further action was taken against me," said Santosh Katke. Janshakti Congress Party was established in 2014 and has received donations of 70-80 crores since inception.

The other political party operated from a small room in suburban Borivali and had received funds of over Rs 70 crores as political donations. I-T sleuths recorded the statements of both the unrecognised political party presidents. Taxmen suspect that both parties were formed at the request of a Gujarat-based hawala operator.The raids are part of a nationwide crackdown on large-scale fraud and tax evasion through political donations to unregistered political parties.

The raiding I-T team questioned the political party presidents about the election contests so far by their party and the expenses incurred. The taxmen also asked for income tax papers related to the political party, papers related to donations, and bills.

According to the Income Tax Department, 199 unrecognised registered political parties had claimed Rs. 445 crore in donations in 2018–19, while 219 similar parties had claimed donations of Rs. 608 crore in 2019–20. The unrecognised parties failed to provide information to the Election Commission under Form 24, as required as per Section 29 of the Act. Some parties claimed donations of over Rs 100 to 150 crores, defying the rules and regulations. EC had removed approximately 198 entities from its list of RUPP after physical verification revealed that they did not exist.

"Action was taken on some political parties for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to the filing of monetary contributions and failing to update their addresses and names of office bearers. Many of the registered and unrecognised parties are misusing the provision for tax evasion and generating unaccounted money. "The hawala operator kept all financial and bank account control of these parties with them," informed senior Income Tax officials probing the political parties' donation scam.

Section 80GGC of Income Tax allows an individual to donate any amount to any political party registered under section 29A of the Representation of the People Act. The individual can then claim a tax deduction for up to 100% of the amount donated. Hawala operators formed political parties registered with the EC to transfer huge amounts to these political entities via cheques and online transactions showing donation. The funds were transferred from the account of the political parties to different accounts showing various expenses. The operators layered the funds further with the help of shell companies.