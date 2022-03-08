e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Mumbai: IT raids offices and residences of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab

Before this, the IT Department had conducted raids at the offices and premises of various BMC contactors and Shiv Sena leaders.
FPJ Web Desk
Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the office and residence of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, reported ANI

The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune. Income Tax raided Transport Minister Anil Parab's chartered accountant at Bandra.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
