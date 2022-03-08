Mumbai: IT raids offices and residences of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab

Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the office and residence of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, reported ANI

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune. Income Tax raided Transport Minister Anil Parab's chartered accountant at Bandra.

Before this, the IT Department had conducted raids at the offices and premises of various BMC contactors and Shiv Sena leaders.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:19 PM IST