Mumbai: IT Professional Accuses Ex-Girlfriend Of Theft & Extortion Of ₹10 Lakh; Seeks Police Intervention

Mumbai: A Borivli resident has filed a complaint with the Chembur police, alleging that a female bar singer he was in a relationship with has stolen his office laptop and demanded Rs10 lakh for its return.

About The Case

According to the police, the complainant, an IT professional, met Vishaka Uchiya, a 22-year-old bar singer, six months ago at Hotel Blue Star in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, through a mutual friend. After several meet-ups, their relationship deepened, and they eventually fell in love.

The complaint proposed marriage, but with the condition that Uchiya leave her job as a bar singer – a request she declined. Despite her refusal, he continued to press her for marriage, he told the police. Their relationship was strained by frequent arguments over marriage and Vishaka’s profession.

On April 15, the couple visited Vishaka’s house in Chembur Camp. The complaint, in a hurry to return to work, forgot his office laptop at her home. Later that evening, he tried to contact her to retrieve the laptop, but she didn’t answer his calls, nor did her sister. When he returned to her residence, he found the house locked. Concerned, he inquired with the neighbours, who informed him that some of her relatives lived in Nagpur.

The complainant travelled to Nagpur in search of Vishaka but, despite days of effort, was unable to locate her. He then decided to go to her hometown in Badnapura village, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Unfamiliar with the area, he sought assistance from the Purani Chhawani police, only to be informed that even the police are not permitted to enter Badnapura due to restrictions imposed by the villagers.

The complainant stated that Vishaka continually made excuses about returning the laptop. After several days, he discovered that the Uchiya family had sold their house in Chembur Camp and permanently relocated to their village in Badnapura.

A few days later, Vishaka’s father, Rajkumar, contacted Patil and demanded Rs 10 lakh in exchange for the laptop. This demand led Patil to approach the police and formally lodge a complaint against both Vishaka and her father, Rajkumar.