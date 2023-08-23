Mumbai: Issue Notices For Redevelopment Of LIC's 68 Cessed Old Buildings, Says Atul Save

Atul Save | File

In an effort to undertake the redevelopment of the 68 old and dilapidated cessed buildings owned by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Mumbai, Atul Save, the housing minister today issued directions to the MHADA officers to issue notices to the LIC under the newly introduced 79 (A) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976.

The pivotal decision was made during a meeting presided over by Atul Save, the State Housing Minister, held at Mantralaya today. Taking the lead, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for skill development , innovation and entrepreneurship, stressed the need for the redevelopment of the 68 old and dilapidated cessed buildings owned by LIC situated in South Mumbai. He highlighted the critical state of these structures due to their age and dilapidation, emphasizing the urgency of their redevelopment to avert potential risks to life and property.

In a milestone moment, the decision to proceed with the redevelopment was given by Mr Save. He directed the MHADA officer to initiate the redevelopment of the 68 old and dilapidated LIC buildings through the novel provision 79 (A) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act. In line with this legislative provision, MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) will issue notices for redevelopment proposals of these buildings to LIC. Within a stipulated time frame of 6 months, LIC will be required to submit their redevelopment proposal. Failing to do so within the designated period, the occupants of these buildings will be given the opportunity to submit the redevelopment proposal within a period of 6 months. Should these efforts falter, MHADA will undertake the redevelopment by acquiring the land, as sanctioned by the new amendment in the MHADA Act. Atul Save further clarified that until the redevelopment is executed, no coercive action will be taken against the residents or tenants by LIC.

