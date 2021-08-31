Mumbai: ISKCON Radha Gopinath Temple celebrates low-key Janmashtami this year

ALSO READ Mumbai: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar booked for protesting outside Babulnath temple

Temples affiliated with the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) celebrated Janmashtami on Monday on a quiet note. The ISKCON Radha Gopinath Temple in Girgaum Chowpatty along with the Govardhan Eco Village organised a virtual darshan for devotees.

To mark Janmashthami, Mangal Arati was held around 5 am. Five aratis were held during the course of the day and 56 bhoga offerings were made to the Lord. A Maha Abhishek ceremony was held at night. It was followed by the offering of Maha Bhoga of 108 food items to the deity and a Maha Arati at midnight.

According to the members of ISKCON, the Bhogas were not sent to the devotees this year. "We have created a virtual portal for devotees to do online darshan. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we refrained from sending Bhogas to devotees or allowing them inside the premises to have the prasadam," said a member.

Janmashtami celebrations were held in more than 850 ISKCON temples in India and different parts of the world, including ISKCON New York Bhakti Center and ISKCON Auckland New Zealand.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:30 AM IST