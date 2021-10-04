Mumbai: IRCTC on tenterhooks after Cordelia under NCB radar

In September, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) started accepting bookings for cruise liners in order to boost tourism. The Railways had joined hands with Cordelia cruise line. However, a day after the NCB carried out a raid at the cruise line and busted a drug racket, in which several celebrities were involved; the IRCTC is keeping a close watch on the investigations.

On Sunday, IRCTC officials said, “IRCTC has no role in the incident. We are only a ticketing and marketing agency for which we get commission. However, we are keeping a tab on the investigations and are in touch with the NCB officials,” said a senior official from IRCTC.

The officials said that their chartered cruise liner trip for around 20 passengers has been planned around December-end for Kerala. The IRCTC officials said that even though bookings have been done from their website, the responsibility lies with the passenger.

Last month, the IRCTC signed an agreement with Cordelia Cruises that is operated by M/s Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd to promote and market the first indigenous luxury cruise in India. They launched the first cruise line from Mumbai on September 18.

Since the announcement, the IRCTC has been getting requests for booking tickets on this cruise line. The cruise liner has a capacity of 2,000 passengers. Some of the destinations are Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi and Sri Lanka. The international tour will start only after mid-2022, depending on the Covid-19 situation. Inside the cruise, there are restaurants, swimming pool, bar, open cinema, theatre, children play area, gymnasium and much more.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:29 AM IST