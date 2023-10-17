Mumbai: IRCTC Curtails Rail Neer Supply Due To Technical Issues At Ambernath Plant

Rail Neer plant in Ambernath | IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to curtail the supply of Rail Neer bottled water until October 22 due to technical issues at their Ambernath plant. To counter the short supply of packed water at railway stations as well as in trains, IRCTC has advised Railway officials to permit sale of packed water of other approved brands over their Zonal jurisdiction. " All concerned officials have been directed for arrangements of sufficient supply through other approved brands" said a senior railway official

Rail Neer, priced at ₹15 per litre, is a popular brand of packaged drinking water distributed by IRCTC. The plant in Ambernath usually produces 14,500 cartons of 12 one liter bottles each daily, which are supplied to static catering unit owners at railway stations of suburban section of the city as well as trains originated and designated from Mumbai . However, the technical issue at the Ambernath Rail Neer plant has reduced the production which shall be insufficient to meet the daily demand.

Rail Neer supply will not affect canteen operators

While alternative arrangements have been made by both zonal railways, the reduction in Rail Neer supply shall not affect the stall owners and canteen operators much as they will source the same from permitted approved brands.

The situation has arisen during the festive Navratri season with increasing crowd at railway stations and a growing demand for bottled drinking water, especially in premium passenger trains and air-conditioned coaches.

While the supply of Rail Neer remains impacted, other approved brands of bottled water are available at stations.

The stall owners and canteen operators shall have to adapt to the sudden change.

They said that arranging other brands of packed water on such short notice is a challenging task. "Dealers of other brands are also facing constraints in supplying excess bottles promptly, as they expect business to return to normal once the Rail Neer supply is restored to full capacity" said a stall owner.

