Mumbai: IPS officer tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai: A senior IPS officer has tested positive for novel coronavirus and his office in the Mumbai police commissionerate compound will be sanitised, an official said on Friday.
The officer was actively involved in efforts to combat the outbreak and his driver, as well as a couple of staff members, had earlier been detected with the infection, he added.
Incidentally, the officer had recently attended a meeting in Mantralaya, the state secretariat, where several senior home department officials were present, he pointed out.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)