Mumbai: IPS Hemant Nagrale given additional charge of Maharashtra DGP

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale has been given charge of Director-General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra.

At present, Nagrale is DGP (Legal and Technical). Former DGP of Maharashtra, Subodh Jaiswal was appointed as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Chief by the central government on December 30, 2020.

There had been several estimates about who will take up the responsibility of DGP in Maharashtra.

Earlier on January 6, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the decision on the appointment of new Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state would be taken soon.

After the transfer of Subodh Jaiswal, the opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that it was unfortunate that former DGP chose to go on central deputation. "Subodh was frustrated due to continuous interference from the government, particularly the state home ministry," Fadnavis added.

