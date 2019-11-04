Mumbai: Intriguing twists in adoption tale!

Mumbai: Observing that at the time of adoption a person dies in his real family and takes birth in the adoptive one, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a man claiming a share in the properties of his real father. The man was given in adoption to his uncle, who had no child.

A bench of Justice Murlidhar Giratkar dismissed the petition filed by Pandharinath Mude (69), who was born to Mahadeo and his wife. He was later on given in adoption to Mahadeo’s cousin brother Fakira, who had no child.

Both Mahadeo and Fakira had 16 acres of agricultural land each. While Mahadeo gave in his land to two of his sons, Fakira’s land was inherited by Pandharinath after his death.

However, Pandharinath, later on, claimed a share in the properties of his real father Mahadeo, claiming he was never given in adoption.

This claim was disputed by the erstwhile siblings of Pandharinath, who denied him any share. Subsequently, he dragged them to the court by filing a suit, which he lost and then petitioned the bench of Justice Giratkar.

To defend their case, Pandharinath’s siblings brought on record, the testimony of the villagers, who were present at the ‘havan’ which was performed at his adoption ceremony. They even placed on record the Will of Fakira, who had bequeathed his properties to Pandharinath.

The court also perused the revenue records of the lands, which showed Pandharinath as the son of Fakira.

Having considered the case, Justice Giratkar said, “There is no dispute that after the adoption, it is death in the real family and birth in an adoptive family. Pandharinath is claiming that he is a real son of Mahadeo and he was never given in adoption to Fakira.”

“After adoption by Fakira, his status in the real family comes to an end. The evidence on record shows that he was given in adoption to Fakira and, therefore, he is not the legal heir of his real father Mahadeo. Therefore, he cannot claim a share in the property of his real father,” Justice Giratkar held.

The bench further noted that it was not Pandharinath, who was seeking the properties but instead it was his son.

“It appears from Pandharinath’s cross-examination that all the documents (to show he was not adopted) were collected by his son. The main brain for fling the suit is his son.

The real father Mahadeo died in 1963 and since then, till filing of the suit in the year 2001, he did not claim any share,” Justice Giratkar noted.

“The silence for a long time on the part of Pandharinath itself shows that he was given in adoption to Fakira. His conduct shows that he is an adoptive son of Fakira. Therefore, he cannot claim any partition in the property of his real father Mahadeo,” the court ruled.