e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: International school in Parel asked to refund fee for withdrawn admission

Mumbai: International school in Parel asked to refund fee for withdrawn admission

Admission for the child in the pre-primary section for Term 1 and 2 was done for a fee of Rs 2.23 lakh between May and July 2021.

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: International school in Parel asked to refund fee for withdrawn admission | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: The JBCN International School in Parel, its principal and director, have been directed by a consumer commission to refund 75% of Rs2.35 lakh school fee for a student whose admission was withdrawn during the Covid-19 pandemic. The school had earlier declined the refund saying it would lead to loss due to a vacant seat.

On complaint by Matunga resident Gaurav Khandhar, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Central Mumbai, stated that the school could not prove its case and awarded an additional Rs 22,500 towards mental agony and litigation cost, to be paid in 30 days, failing which it would attract 6% interest per annum. The order was passed by Commission president SS Mhatre and Member MP Kasar.

The 2021 admission

Khandhar had taken admission for his child in the pre-primary section for Term 1 and 2 for a fee of Rs 2.23 lakh between May and July 2021. Besides education, the fees covered play, art and cultural endeavours. Due to Covid, he was informed by the principal that the fees will be reduced. However, no such reduction happened and Khandhar felt that there was inattentiveness towards his child.

Khandhar wanted to withdraw the admission and asked for a refund. When asked by the school, he said if there is a death in the family during the pandemic, he would not be able to bear the fees. The school promised to refund but eventually didn’t, stating that the request was rejected when discussed by a committee, and only deposit amount could be refunded. 

The school contended that withdrawal came in August 2021 and that Khandhar was never promised refund or fee reduction. It also contended that as per court order, if admission is withdrawn after admission date and seat remains vacant then parents will not get any refund.
The Commission observed that the school could not prove the reasons. It said that due to Covid, extracurricular activities didn’t happen and the school didn’t present its case on many occasions and did not even give clarity on its admission date.

Read Also
Gujarat man held for making bomb threat call to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Thane shocker! Naupada police arrest one for having sex inside car in front of TMC headquarters

Thane shocker! Naupada police arrest one for having sex inside car in front of TMC headquarters

Mumbai: NGOs write to police chiefs against Hindu right wing rally

Mumbai: NGOs write to police chiefs against Hindu right wing rally

Mumbai: International school in Parel asked to refund fee for withdrawn admission

Mumbai: International school in Parel asked to refund fee for withdrawn admission

Mumbai: Even after SC order, CCTVs not installed in RPF stations, reveals RTI

Mumbai: Even after SC order, CCTVs not installed in RPF stations, reveals RTI

Mumbai: Booked for rallying during Covid, Narvekar, others acquitted

Mumbai: Booked for rallying during Covid, Narvekar, others acquitted