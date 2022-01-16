Mumbai: International passengers arriving from UAE now exempted from compulsorily 7-day home quarantine, RT-PCR on arrival

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday, January 16 issued an order saying that no special SOPs will be applicable for passangers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai.

As per the SOPs, seven days home quarantine and on arrival RT-PCR test was made mandatory for such passangers.

The BMC order will be enforced with effect from midnight of 17th January, 2022.

As per previous order issued on December 25, arrivals had to undergo a seven-day home quarantine with an RT-PCR test on the seventh day as the number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra breached the 100 mark.

The order further stated that travellers coming from other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport.

If the result is positive, the traveller was shifted to an institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers.

The decision was taken because many passengers fly to Mumbai after switching flights at the Dubai airport, the previous order said.

Amendment to SOPs by .@mybmc

for monitoring travelers arriving from UAE including Dubai

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/P4v9MXdm9f — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since July 29 last year, and 10,661 fresh infections, the civic body said.

As many as 21,474 patients were discharged, taking the total of recoveries to 8,99,358. The number of new infected patients has been decreasing for the last three days, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data.

The city on July 29, 2021, had reported 13 deaths and the mortality figure had started declining after that.

Mumbai had reported 16,420 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 13,702 cases on Thursday and 11,317 on Friday, thus showing a steady decline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 06:31 PM IST