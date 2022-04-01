Mumbai: International expert rules out Metro on MTHL

Mumbai: The plan to run Metro on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is going to be near impossible. The international consultant Kovi, appointed to carry out a feasibility study, has ruled out the possibility in its draft report, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas has said. He clarified that the Metro plan, if possible, will not disturb the existing MTHL project deadline of 2023.

He said, “However, we haven’t set aside the Metro plan on MTHL, and will continue to look for possibilities. But if we cannot build a Metro, at least we will try and allow buses to and from the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport because the road should be useful to common citizens at large.” Srinivas added that the original plan was to have a Metro corridor on the carriageway but wasn’t considered during the execution. HE said, “When I joined MMRDA as commissioner, the work had started. The piers have already come up in the sea and a lot of work has been done.”

Shiv Sena Corporator from Lalbaug-Parel, Anil Kokil said, “This move will benefit citizens as a lot of them travel to Sion, Worli and Parel areas from Navi Mumbai for jobs. Also, the BEST will be able to earn some revenue out of it.”

Mansingh Rane, a resident of Sewri, said that MTHL should have a provision for commuters travelling by buses. He said, “Sewri has a lot of industries like Bharat and Bhusa industries. There are several mills, too, in the Parel area, besides commercial offices. Parel, Worli and Sewri host the labour class coming for jobs. So, allowing BEST and other buses can provide a seamless journey.”

The six-lane MTHL project will provide direct access to Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai international airport and a gateway to Mumbai-Pune Expressway and further towards southern India. MMRDA aims to complete the project by 2023. As per a traffic study, the approximate number of vehicles that will use MTHL upon completion (daily) at the opening of 2023, would be over 39,000. The traffic is projected to increase up to 103,900 by 2032 and up to 145,500 by 2042.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST