Mumbai: Interim bail plea of software engineer held in 2014 for terror plot rejected

A city court rejected the interim bail application of Anees Ansari, a software engineer who was arrested in 2014 for allegedly conspiring to blow up US establishments in the metropolis.

The court observed that the material in the charge-sheet, disclosing a conversation between the accused and one Omar Elhaji was sufficient to show the intention of causing terror in the country.

Considering the attitude of the accused, he is not entitled to bail, the court said on Friday. The court observed that the accused was well-educated and intelligent, but there was a possibility that he could indulge in action that may cause obstruction to the prosecution’s case if released on bail.

Ansari had sought temporary bail, citing the Covid outbreak. But his plea was rejected by additional sessions Judge S H Gwalani on Friday.