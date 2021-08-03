Mumbai: Inter-state vehicle theft racket busted, two arrested

The crime branch Unit 1 of the Navi Mumbai police has busted an inter-state vehicle theft racket and recovered 13 cars worth Rs 81 lakh. Two persons have been arrested and the police claim to have solved 24 related cases registered in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Mira-Bhayandar, Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Rajasthan.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Taufiq Habibulla, 40, and Majoj Rajendra Gupta, 34. They were being tailed for the past six months. While Habibulla was held from Ulwe, Gupta was held from Dombivali. The police went through CCTV footage in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and highways to trace them. The arrests were made on July 9. Explaining the modus operandi, the police said Habibulla used to break the glass of the car and disconnect its theft siren. “He was the mastermind and decoded the lock to make duplicate keys,” said a senior official from the crime branch. A total of 15 cases of theft were registered against Habibulla and three against Gupta.

“With their arrest, 14 cases of theft registered under Navi Mumbai police commissioner area

and one in Rajasthan were solved,” an official said.

