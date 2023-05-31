 Mumbai: Intellectuals announce their support to people’s agitation against Barsu refinary
"Konkan is one of the few regions that have remained out of the clutches of industrialisation and is a hub of rich biodiversity which is why people there have opposed such projects till now."

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Senior artists, authors, poets, writers, linguists and intellectuals across Maharashtra gathered under the banner of Dakshinayan have extended their support to people’s agitation against the proposed refinery at Barsu in Ratnagiri district. Around 40 renowned intellectuals including likes of playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar, Dr Raosaheb Kasbe, Yashwant Manohar, Prabha Ganorkar, Vasant Abaji Dhake, Pradnya Daya Pawar, Chhaya Datar have announced their support to the people’s agitation at Barsu.

“Konkan is one of the few regions of the earth that have remained out of the clutches of industrialization and is a hub of rich biodiversity and the environment needed for human inhabitation, which is why the people there have opposed such projects till now. However, now the project is being supported in the name of development. Hence, there is a growing need explain the self centered and destructive purposes of the imperialistic powers behind the project to the common people. This is why we feel a need to extend support to the agitation being staged by the local activists against the project,” read a statement issued by Dakshinayan, the banner under which the intellectuals have gathered.

Dakshinayan-a platform for intellectuals

Ganesh Devy, a linguist, literary critic and former professor, formed Dakshinayan in response to the growing intolerance and murders of several intellectuals in India in 2016. Sandesh Bhandare and Pramod Munghate, the convenors of Dakshinayan for Maharashtra have issued the statement.

The statement also demanded that the project be cancelled immediately.

HC slams cops over extension of custody adding charges only through letter

Mumbai: Leaving exposed iron bars could lead to culpable homicide; proclaims Bombay HC

Mumbai: Intellectuals announce their support to people's agitation against Barsu refinary

Mumbai: MMRDA agrees to move 'Mumbai Eye' to another site

Mumbai: BMC announces helpline number for desilting drains