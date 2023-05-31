Mumbai: Intellectuals announce their support to people’s agitation against Barsu refinary

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Senior artists, authors, poets, writers, linguists and intellectuals across Maharashtra gathered under the banner of Dakshinayan have extended their support to people’s agitation against the proposed refinery at Barsu in Ratnagiri district. Around 40 renowned intellectuals including likes of playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar, Dr Raosaheb Kasbe, Yashwant Manohar, Prabha Ganorkar, Vasant Abaji Dhake, Pradnya Daya Pawar, Chhaya Datar have announced their support to the people’s agitation at Barsu.

Konkan region getting increased support for industrialisation

“Konkan is one of the few regions of the earth that have remained out of the clutches of industrialization and is a hub of rich biodiversity and the environment needed for human inhabitation, which is why the people there have opposed such projects till now. However, now the project is being supported in the name of development. Hence, there is a growing need explain the self centered and destructive purposes of the imperialistic powers behind the project to the common people. This is why we feel a need to extend support to the agitation being staged by the local activists against the project,” read a statement issued by Dakshinayan, the banner under which the intellectuals have gathered.

Dakshinayan-a platform for intellectuals

Ganesh Devy, a linguist, literary critic and former professor, formed Dakshinayan in response to the growing intolerance and murders of several intellectuals in India in 2016. Sandesh Bhandare and Pramod Munghate, the convenors of Dakshinayan for Maharashtra have issued the statement.

The statement also demanded that the project be cancelled immediately.