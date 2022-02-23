Mumbai: Insurance Surveyor booked by CBI in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have booked a Surveyor of United India Insurance Company in an illegal gratification case. The accused public servant had allegedly demanded bribe for giving a positive report on the insurance claim proposal of the complainant against the damages that occurred due to fire that broke down at his go-down at Bhiwandi area.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on February 14 from a Thane resident against the Surveyor of United India Insurance Company in Thane for demand of bribe of Rs 15 lakh for giving positive report on the insurance claim proposal of the complainant against the damages occurred due to fire broke down at his go-down at Bhiwandi.

"The allegation mentioned in the complaint was verified in the presence of independent witnesses. The verification had revealed the demand and agreement to accept Rs 15 lakh by the accused public servant as undue advantage from the complainant for issuing a favorable report in the insurance claim filed by the complainant," said a CBI official.

"After obtaining the specific consent from the Government of Maharashtra as per the provisions of Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, a Regular Case is registered in the matter. Further investigation is going on in the case. We have registered a case under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:58 PM IST