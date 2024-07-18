Mumbai: Insurance Firm Asked To Pay ₹35 Lakh To Society | Representative Image

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ordered New India Assurance to pay compensation of Rs34,78,002 along with 9% interest to a Titwala-based society.

The commission also asked the company to pay an additional Rs50,000 towards litigation.

Gayatridham Phase II, a co-operative society of 10 buildings, had purchased the Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy, which the society renewed every year by paying a premium of Rs18,910. As per the complaint copy, the society had suffered civil as well as electrical damages due to torrential rains in 2005. It decided to undertake repairs and appointed a surveyor, who estimated a total expense of Rs40 lakh.

In the meantime, the society issued a cheque for the yearly premium amount to the insurance firm a few months before seeking the claim. The same was not cleared by the bank due to disrupted internet services, an after-effect of the rains, and thus it asked the company to inform the society to re-issue another cheque. The same was communicated to the insurance firm by the bank.

The insurance company maliciously informed the society that the cheque could not be cleared due to insufficient funds in the society’s accounts, and since the premium amount was unpaid, the society was not eligible for the claim, thus holding the policy as ‘void’.”

Aggrieved, the society approached the commission.

The commission, after going through the documents, held the insurance firm guilty of escaping from its responsibilities. It held that the company “cannot be permitted to resile from its liability under this policy at this stage, especially since it has not been able to establish, with any documentary evidence, the reason for declaring the insurance policy void”.