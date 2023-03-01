Mumbai: Instagram account hacked for extortion

Mumbai: Insta account hacked for extortion |

The police have registered a case of cyber-extortion after a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that her Instagram account was hacked by an unknown fraudster, who later demanded money for restoring access to her social media accounts.

The complainant, a resident of Andheri, received a link from a person on Jan 20. On clicking the link, she learnt that her social media account had been hacked. She failed to log into her Instagram account after trying repeatedly.

Later, the woman received a message from an unknown mobile number and was asked to pay Rs50,000 to get back access to the account. The fraudster also threatened her repeatedly, following which she approached the cops.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.