Mumbai: Inspired by crime serial, 2 kidnap boy; held within 3 hours

They rang up the boy's father on his mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for his release, he said.

However, the father of the boy immediately approached police, who tracked down the duo to Valnai Colony in Malad (west) and arrested them, the official said, adding that the boy was rescued unharmed.

During their interrogation, the accused duo told the police that they got the idea to kidnap the boy after watching a popular crime show.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), the official said.