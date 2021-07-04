Mumbai: Inspector booked by ACB in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against a police inspector of Mumbai police. The ACB probe revealed that the officer had amassed 28.5 per cent income more than known sources. In 2015, the said officer was booked by the ACB for accepting bribes from a Club owner in order to allow him to run his club.

The inspector has been identified as Shankar Pujari, currently posted at the Central Region Police Control Room at Byculla.

According to the ACB, in 2015, Pujari was posted at Mulund police station. On November 23, 2015, a club owner had lodged a complaint with the ACB alleging that Pujari had demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from him for allowing him to run his club. Based on the said complaint, after it was established that Pujari had accepted a bribe, a case was registered against him by the ACB under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

After an offence was registered by the ACB, the agency officials carried out search at Pujari's residence and had initiated an open enquiry in 2016 against Pujari to scrutinise details of his acquired assets and properties. "During the enquiry of the period between January 2000 and November 2015, it was revealed that Pujari had amassed disproportionate assets 28.5 per cent more than his known source of income, which is around Rs 16.90 lakh," the ACB claimed in a statement. The ACB has registered an offence in this regard on Sunday and are investigating further.