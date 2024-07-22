Mumbai: INS Brahmaputra Suffers Serious Damage Due To Fire, Resting On One Side At Dockyard; Visuals Surface | X

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Indian Navy's guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra reportedly keeled over at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard on Monday after a fire occurred on board while the vessel was undergoing refit. The incident has raised safety concerns as there are reports that over 50 incidents have occurred over the past 15 years involving ships and submarines in the country.

There were reports that a fire broke out on the Indian warship INS Brahmaputra, which is a 3,850-tonne multi-role frigate, while it was stationed at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday (July 21) evening. The fire department rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident. The fire was controlled, however, the frigate listed to one side completely. There are reports that a sailor is also missing after the incident occurred.

Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position and continued to tilt further, resting on one side at the dockyard. The Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and the reason behind the fire will be revealed only after the investigation is completed.

The Indian Navy said, "A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of 21 Jul 24 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of 22 Jul 24. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out."