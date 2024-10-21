 Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused

Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused

According to Police, The police received information about a newborn infant found behind Suleman Police Chowki, in the Chowki Mohalla, Water Galli area, at around 7:45 AM on Saturday.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
FIR | Representative Image

Mumbai: A major stir was caused in Byculla on Saturday morning after a newborn female infant was found. In this case, an FIR has been registered against an unknown accused in  Sir J.J. Marg police Station. Police are conducting further investigations.

Read Also
Mumbai: MHB Police Register Case Against Alt Balaji Telefilm, Ektaa Kapoor, & Shobha Kapoor Under...
article-image

According to Police, The police received information about a newborn infant found behind Suleman Police Chowki, in the Chowki Mohalla, Water Galli area, at around 7:45 AM on Saturday. The police rushed to the spot and took the infant to J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared the baby dead. Following the incident, the Sir J.J. Marg police station have lodged a complaint on behalf of the government and filed a case against an unknown accused.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹20 Crore Worth Smuggled Marijuana From Passengers Travelling From...
article-image

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the female infant was born two to three hours before being found and was likely thrown with the intent to cause death. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the surrounding area and are continuing their investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Appoints Ashish Damle As Chairman Of New Brahmin Economic...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Appoints Ashish Damle As Chairman Of New Brahmin Economic...

Mumbai: Doctor Dupes Colleague Of ₹34.97 Lakh In Medical Camp Scam

Mumbai: Doctor Dupes Colleague Of ₹34.97 Lakh In Medical Camp Scam

Mumbai: Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor At School Premises

Mumbai: Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor At School Premises

Maharashtra: ACB Files 26 Disproportionate Assets Cases Involving ₹29 Crore

Maharashtra: ACB Files 26 Disproportionate Assets Cases Involving ₹29 Crore

Chembur: Rampant Encroachment And Illegal Activities Erode Civic Fabric Of Pestom Sagar; Citizens...

Chembur: Rampant Encroachment And Illegal Activities Erode Civic Fabric Of Pestom Sagar; Citizens...