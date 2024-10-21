Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused

FIR | Representative Image

Mumbai: A major stir was caused in Byculla on Saturday morning after a newborn female infant was found. In this case, an FIR has been registered against an unknown accused in Sir J.J. Marg police Station. Police are conducting further investigations.

According to Police, The police received information about a newborn infant found behind Suleman Police Chowki, in the Chowki Mohalla, Water Galli area, at around 7:45 AM on Saturday. The police rushed to the spot and took the infant to J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared the baby dead. Following the incident, the Sir J.J. Marg police station have lodged a complaint on behalf of the government and filed a case against an unknown accused.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the female infant was born two to three hours before being found and was likely thrown with the intent to cause death. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the surrounding area and are continuing their investigation.