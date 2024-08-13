Mumbai: Industrialist Nusli Wadia Seeks NGT Action Against Developers Over Chopping Of Trees

Nusli Wadia | File pic

Mumbai: In a significant legal development, industrialist Nusli Wadia has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), seeking action against developers Ferani Hotels and Sandeep Raheja for allegedly chopping down 560 trees in the Goregaon Greens area. Wadia's application claims that the trees were illegally cut on a private plot being developed by the aforementioned parties without obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant authorities.

Wadia has urged the NGT to instruct the Thane Forest Division to take legal action against the developers, including Ferani Hotels, Raheja, and Sham Wadhwanj, for their alleged illegal actions. Furthermore, he has called for the developers to be directed to restore the entire ecology of the affected area.

In his application, Wadia has also filed case against Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and several other departments related to the city's green spaces. The application references an unregistered agreement dated January 2, 1995, which was executed by the Wadias in favor of Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd., granting them development rights over land in Malad—a part of the larger estate owned by the Wadias.

However, Wadia contends that on May 12, 2008, due to various alleged fraudulent activities carried out by the Rahejas and their late father, Gopal L. Raheja, the fundamental agreement between the parties was breached. As a result, Wadia terminated the development agreement dated January 2, 1995.

The application reads that Wadia asserts that, following this termination, the development rights and powers of attorney granted under the agreement should no longer be considered valid. The application also disclosed that a suit related to this dispute is pending before the Bombay High Court.

Wadia through his application, a copy, which FPJ has, has specified the land is being developed without proper approvals and that any actions taken under the now-terminated agreement are unauthorized.

Wadia’s application further states that though the land in question belongs to the Wadia family, but its was developed with no valid permissions granted for its development.

The NGT has admitted the application and has directed the respondents, including the developers, to submit their responses to the tribunal. This case could have broader implications for environmental regulations and property rights in the region.