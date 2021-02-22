Mumbai: Indrani is stable, jail authorities tell HC

The Bombay High Court was on Monday informed that the medical conditions of Indrani Mukherjea were normal and that she is stable and doesn't suffer from any severe ailment.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash Naik has granted time till March 8 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response to the bail plea filed by Indrani Mukherjea, the prime accused in the high profile Sheena Bora murder case.

The bench was seized with the plea filed by Indrani seeking bail on medical grounds.

On Monday, when the matter was called out, the counsel for Byculla women's submitted its report pertaining to the health status of Indrani. The report stated that the prime accused is stable and doesn't suffer from any ailment which cannot be treated at the jail hospital.

During the course of the hearing, when Justice Naik sought to know from the CBI if it has filed its response in the matter, the central agency responded in negative.

Thus, by way of a last chance, the court adjourned the hearing till March 8, with a specific directive to the CBI to file its response.