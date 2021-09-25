Mumbai: India’s 1st recycling public toilet opens up in city

India’s first water recycling public toilet was inaugurated in Ghatkopar on Friday. The two-storeyed community toilet is part of the BMC Suvidha project that was launched in Azad Nagar, Andheri West, in 2016. The facility was inaugurated jointly with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and HSBC, India. BMC officials said it will save 10 MLD water per day.

The community toilet is located at Jagdusha Nagar and will have a water ATM and a mechanical laundry as well. The project was inaugurated by state minister of environment Aaditya Thackeray. Over 20,000 local residents from economically weaker sections are expected to use it daily. An official said the innovative technology will not flush out the water directly but will use it by recycling it through an inbuilt recycling system.

While speaking at the inauguration, Thackeray said another community toilet is being built in Dharavi and will be thrown open to the public soon. It will have more than 100 clean toilet seats.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 06:46 AM IST