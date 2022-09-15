Mumbai: India tallest skyscraper Palais Royal embroiled in alleged Rs 1200 crore scam

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal | File

Mumbai: The beleaguered Palais Royal skyscraper project at Worli Naka, has got into yet another controversy with its former promoter alleging a Rs 1,200 crore scam involving top civic officials and political bigwigs.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the former vice chairman and CEO of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited (SRUIL) Vikas Kasliwal has demanded for high level inquiry into the circumstances leading to illegal condoning of waiver of a premium imposed on the Public Parking Lot (PPL), and granting of additional floors for the project at “hypersonic” speed.

The Rs 166 crore premium that was supposed to have been levied was condoned by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal of which half of the amount was to have been credited to the State Government. The issuance of occupancy certificate for the PPL was done in a “clandestine manner and during the peak of the first wave of the COVID 19 pandemic”, the letter to CM Eknath Shinde alleged.

"Even the fire refuge areas in the building are being covered in connivance with the fire safety department and conduct of the chief fire officer needs to be probed,” alleged Kasliwal.

Read Also Mumbai: HC may ask authorities to make entire record of a project available on BMC website

India’s tallest skyscraper has been mired in controversy since construction commenced in 2007 and came to stanstill in 2012 after a series of public interest litigation. The resultingproject delays and cost overruns led to insolvency proceedings.

Explaining the alleged scam, Kasliwal said the PPL had to pay a premium of Rs 166 crores as per an order passed by additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Deshmukh in 2017 for regularising the multi-level parking lot. SRUIL had agreed to pay the amount.

Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, however, subsequently waived the premium and other charges and cleared the advance possession, he alleged. These transactions deserve to be thoroughly probed into to ensure that the loss to the civic body is recovered, demanded Kasliwal.

The legal department official who gave opinion in favour of the PPL’s advance possession and waiver of premium has taken voluntary retirement and is now facing corruption charges.

The PPL had been built by SRUIL to get incentive FSI as per the State Govt scheme. This additional FSI would be utilized in some of the Palais Royale floors and the balance in the other land areas of SRUIL. This PPL had been stayed by the then Municipal Commissioner Sitaram Kunte. In October 2019, the Supreme Court cleared the entire Palais Royale project as also the PPL, after a prolonged legal PIL battle.

Kasliwal promoted SRUIL went in for liquidation and the lender Indiabulls auctioned off Palais Royale to Pune-based Honest Shelters of Solitaire Builders. When contacted municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal refused to comment stating “Everything has been done as per Honorable Supreme Court orders,” while Honest Shelters promoter Pramod Ranka, the alleged beneficiary of the BMC largesse remained unavailable for comments.

According to the complaint letter to Eknath Shinde, PPL was never mortgaged to Indiabulls, and was specifically excluded in the auction sale. It was under the control of the official liquidator as per the directions of the High Court yet, BMC took it over in 2021 claiming ‘advance possession’ over the property.

Kasliwal alleged that the Honest Shelters application for increasing the habitable area by 20% and from 144 units to 172 was cleared in a record two days. Even at the Commissioner’s end the proposal was cleared in just about four hours and caused a huge direct loss to the civic body’s and State Govt’s coffers and enriched Honest Shelters by over Rs. 1200 crore.

The process was completed so rapidly that even the existing home buyers were not consulted which is a complete violation of RERA requirement and regulation, added Kasliwal.