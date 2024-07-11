Mumbai: Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu's Anti-Online Gaming Protest Near Mantralaya Ends In Detentions

File Photo

Mumbai: Supporters of independent MLA Bachchu Kadu were detained on Wednesday after they protested near Mantralaya against online gaming and gambling, an official said.

About The Protest

Kadu, who heads the Prahar Janshakti Paksh, and his supporters assembled near the Mahatma Gandhi at the state secretariat building in the morning. They had brought placards and banners demanding a ban on online gaming and gambling through mobile apps.

As the MLA, who represents the Achalpur assembly seat in Amravati district, started his agitation, police rushed to the spot and urged them to protest at Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The MLA then went to Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session was underway, an official said.

However, his supporters kept protesting, following which they were detained and taken to the Marine Drive police station, he said.