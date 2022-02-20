Mumbai: Increase in housing conveyance sale pours in fortune to the State Exchequer

Property registration in Mumbai city alone is bringing in huge wealth. According to the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) Maharashtra (Mumbai) in last 20 days in February total 6,741 houses conveyance sale have been registered. This has led to revenue generation of Rs 372.81 crore through five per cent stamp duty charges.

Similarly, across Maharashtra around 88,630 conveyance sale recorded and revenue made was Rs 1,362.43 crore.

Interestingly, despite no tax rebate on stamp duty the property buying has increased. Real estate stakeholders have attributed the momentum in the industry to the trust that has increased among homebuyers besides the factor of having a own house amid Pandemic.

The 2021 saw a 70 per cent year on year increase in registration over 2020 and 45 per cent higher than pre-pandemic year of 2019. Mumbai city under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) saw a total property sale registrations of 111,552 in this year.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India on increasing housing sale had commented, "Despite being the most expensive market in India to own a home, factors like lower capital values and decadal low home loan interest rates have made Mumbai more affordable than previous years, thus making buying conditions favourable for end-users. We expect this trend continue in the new year, barring any disruptions caused by the new COVID – 19 variant."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state budget 2022-23 will be tabled in March. In previous year's budget the Mahavikas Aghadi government had offered 1 per cent less stamp duty to encourage women homebuyers. Therefore, this time what more tax concessions will be offered to boost this industry is being watched closely by the stakeholders.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:17 PM IST