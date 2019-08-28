Mumbai: Increase in demand for clay idols

Mumbai: With an increase in awareness among the Mumbaikars to safeguard the city’s beach and environment, there has been an increase in demand for the eco friendly Ganesh idols.

The artisans of Chinchpokli and Parel workshops said the demand for eco-friendly (clay) idols this year have been the most in the last five years and increased by at least twenty per cent from last year.

“I make both eco-friendly and plaster of paris (PoP) idols, but this year the demand for eco-friendly idols was more than PoP,” informed Nitin Sathaye, an idol maker of Parel workshop

He further said, for sarvajanik mandals he made more clay idols than PoP idols this year. Artisans also claimed following the government’s ban on plastic goods, the demand for the clay idols have skyrocketed this year.

“People have become more aware about using eco-friendly idols, even we encourage them to use clay idols,” said Sunil Desai an artisan at the Parel workshop.

While the sculptors stated the ever increasing demand of the clay idols, they also asserted that the demand for so many clay idols cannot be fulfilled completely as making a clay idol is a more time consuming process.

Also, due to the incessant rainfall in July, the damp weather prevented the clays from drying up and harden in time.

“It generally take us more than a month to make one idol with clay, whereas an idol with PoP can be completed within fifteen days,” informed Kamal Kumar a sculptor.

The price of the eco-friendly idols have also been doubled due to the increased demand. A thirteen inches clay idol which generally priced between Rs 2500-3000 is being sold for as much as Rs 5000 this year.

“Though the price is more, yet we can’t bargain for the price as it’s for the rituals. Also positive side to this is there has been an increase in environment awareness among the Mumbaikars,” informed Stuthee Sharma, a consumer of Sarvajanik Idol.