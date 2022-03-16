Mumbai: Income Tax Department raids premises of popular education group

The Income Tax (I-T) officials on Tuesday carried out searches at the premises of a popular education group and its promoters at various places in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

According to the I-T officials, the searches were related to suspected tax evasion.

The group has institutes in various cities, including Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru and Trichy.

The tax officials refused to comment on the raid or if any documents were taken into possession for scrutiny.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:14 PM IST