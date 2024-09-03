Mumbai: Incessant Rains Spike Vegetable Prices, Coriander At ₹100 Per Bunch

Incessant Rains Spike Vegetable Prices In Mumbai: Coriander At ₹100 Per Bunch | Representational Image

Mumbaikars are forced to shell out more to meet their daily needs of vegetables since incessant rains in parts of Maharashtra has affected its supply in the APMC market. This has led to rise in prices of most of the vegetables. The rates of coriander leaves have touched Rs 100 per bunch which is normally Rs 20 per bunch.

Similarly, ginger is being sold at Rs 90 per kg in the wholesale market. It is being sold at Rs 160 per kg in the retail market. Cluster beans (Gavar), Ivy Gourd (Tendli) and Green peas are sold at Rs 60-80 per kg, Rs 70-80 per kg and Rs 90-100 per kg respectively in the wholesale market.

“The rates of coriander leaves have increased due to heavy rains in Nashik and Pune from where we get the maximum produce. Even we were surprised with these exorbitant rates. Normally, we received 700-750 trucks in the market, but currently the number has reduced to 500-550 trucks. Reduction in supply has affected the prices,” vegetable trader from APMC market Ramnath Pavle said.

When asked if people can expect the rates to come down in the near future, Pavle said the rates are likely to remain as it is at least for a month after which it might reduce depending on the supply.

Vegetables rate list | FPJ

Vashi resident Preeti Deshpande said that the skyrocketing rates of vegetables have adversely affected her normal budget. “It is becoming impossible for normal people to afford vegetables. Added to that is the ensuing Ganpati and other festivities. We have to either shell out extra money to purchase vegetables or compromise on consuming the same by shifting to other meals such as sprouts,” she added.

Echoing similar feelings, Panvel resident Manasi Dhadphale said that the increasing rates of vegetables are pinching everyone’s pockets very hard. “Being pure vegetarians, we are facing it very difficult to meet our daily requirements of veggies. I hope the rates decline in the days to come,” she added.

Rates of few vegetables in APMC market (Rs/100 kg):

Groundnuts 8,000

Ginger: 9,000

Ladies Finger: 4,000

Bottle Gourd: 2,000

French Beans: 3,500

Carrot: 6,000

Cluster Beans: 6,000

Coriander Leaves: 100 per bunch