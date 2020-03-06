Mumbai: In order to shame property tax defaulters, MBMC to display names at prominent locations

Stung by the low recovery rate, in terms of property tax, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBM) led by newly appointed civic chief C.K.Dange has geared up to initiate a series of measures to enhance collections in the twin-city.

Averaging Rs 181 crore as the annual revenue generation, statistics reveal that there are a total of 3,48,477 lakh assessed (commercial, industrial and residential) properties in six designated wards of the MBMC.

Few weeks are left for the end of the current fiscal and the MBMC has so far managed to net around Rs 121 crore which averages 67 per cent of its recovery target. The tax department has identified 899 defaulters having an outstanding of more than Rs 1 lakh and owe the MBMC a total amounting Rs 24 crore.