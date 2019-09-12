Mumbai: In cop custody, girl killer fears encounter killing

Mumbai: Colaba resident Anil Chugani, who was arrested for flinging a three-year-old girl to death, is now fears for his life in a 'police encounter'. "Please don't carry out my encounter," he has been pleading ever since he was in police custody.

Chugani was arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing his friend's daughter Shanaya Hathiramai from the window of his 7th floor flat. The court remanded him in police custody till Friday, but in view of his condition, he was produced in court on Wednesday.

Since, police informed the court their interrogation of Chugani was completed, the court sent him to Arthur Road jail. If there are further developments in the case, then police can request his custody for interrogation in the future, said an official from the Colaba police station.

According to police, Chugani had been plotting to kill his friend Prem Hathiramani's twin daughters Shanaya and Shreya for the past six months, since his return from Morocco.

Chugani claimed in Morocco, one of his colleagues had told him he was a victim of black magic and it was the reason he had health issues. To rid himself of the curse, he would have to sacrifice twins, he was told.

Police had recovered Chugani's diaries, where he had written about throwing the girls from the window as the only option for him.

After he told police that his action had been dictated by supernatural powers, Colaba police added sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

In his diaries, Chugani referring to the girls as mosquitoes, wrote mosquitoes were troubling him and he would kill them.

During his four-day interrogation, the police said he did not show any repentance. To obtain information, they even tried giving him a diary to write, but he refused.

Chugani is a school friend of Hathiramani. On Saturday evening, Chugani went to Hathiramani's house and invited his twin daughters to his house, around 7.30pm.

The twins were accompanied by their six-year-old brother and nanny. Chugani is alleged to have taken Shanaya to his bedroom and thrown her out of the window.

By SACHIN GAAD