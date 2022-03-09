Mumbai: In case of emergency, rush onto elevated tracks from front and rear ends of metro rail coaches now

In case of emergency, rush onto the elevated tracks from the front and rear ends of metro rail coaches. On March 8, they were testing this feature at their Charkop carshed. These Metro rakes have a system wherein they can open from either end as well as side doors during a breakdown or accident. All it takes is a big red lever on the driver's panel inside the motor cab that needs to be rotated for opening up the ends of the coaches.

According to sources in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), there are in-all 8 steps that need to be followed about which the driver of the Metro rail are trained for. There is a detailed graphical representation and instructions too mentioned on the panel for assistance, in case the driver is incapable of doing it at the time of emergency.

Confirming the same, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, S.V.R. Srinivas said that these rakes have special evacuation outlets at the ends as well.

Explaining the process; in case of an emergency, the transparent glass panel on top of the red lever needs to be broken open, the red coloured locking device needs to be rotated 180 degrees, the front cover of the panel has to be lifted and placed aside, a door indicator lamp will be lit up, the lever has to be rotated clockwise, then pull the emergency ramp having neon strips on the side upwards and then finally it will open up onto the rail track below. The MMRDA officials said that although this looks like a tedious process, it is quite smooth and fast.

The MMRDA is in possession of 11 rakes that will be operated on the 20-km long stretch from Charkop to Aarey on Metro-2A and Metro-7, most likely from April. The latest one came a few days ago and joined the fleet. These rakes are being tested on the rail tracks where its speed (permissible top speed is up to 75kmph), braking and seamless opening of platform screen doors and doors of the coaches among other technical parameters. The officials said that they are rectifying a few teething troubles that will smoothen once the integration of the entire system is in place.

The MMRDA officials expect the two integrated Metro lines to likely start by April once all the necessary permissions and approvals come in. Initially, passengers will be issued QR coded tickets that need to be scanned. A mobile app has also been planned for ticketing and other facilities. The extension of Metro-7 beyond Aarey station and Metro-2A beyond Charkop is expected to be ready by this monsoon.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST