Mumbai: In actor’s complaint of cruelty, Magistrate asked to reconsider police plea to interrogate husband

Representative Image

A Dindoshi sessions court has passed an order in favour of an actor and directed an Andheri magistrate to reconsider a plea for custodial interrogation of her husband in connection with a cruelty complaint filed by her.

The actor had lodged a complaint alleging abuse and physical assault when she questioned him about his extra-marital affair.

The court has further directed that he be produced before the magistrate today (Feb 16) to consider the police plea. On Feb 8, the magistrate had rejected the application of the police seeking his custody for seven days. On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge MI Lokwani quashed and set aside the order and directed the magistrate to pass an appropriate order.

The actor had contended that the magistrate had not gone through the whole contents of the police application and arrived at a wrong order. She said the order was without application of mind and sought that sufficient time be given to the investigation agency.

Her husband is currently in judicial custody in Arthur Road jail after the magistrate rejected the plea and remanded him in judicial custody. Judge Lokwani directed that his custody be handed over by the superintendent of the prison to the investigating officer of the police station. Further, it directed that the officer produce him before the court for remand.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)