Mumbai: In actor's complaint of cruelty, Magistrate asked to reconsider police plea to interrogate husband

Mumbai: In actor’s complaint of cruelty, Magistrate asked to reconsider police plea to interrogate husband

The actor had lodged a complaint alleging abuse and physical assault when she questioned him about his extra-marital affair.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
A Dindoshi sessions court has passed an order in favour of an actor and directed an Andheri magistrate to reconsider a plea for custodial interrogation of her husband in connection with a cruelty complaint filed by her.

The actor had lodged a complaint alleging abuse and physical assault when she questioned him about his extra-marital affair.

The court has further directed that he be produced before the magistrate today (Feb 16) to consider the police plea. On Feb 8, the magistrate had rejected the application of the police seeking his custody for seven days. On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge MI Lokwani quashed and set aside the order and directed the magistrate to pass an appropriate order.

The actor had contended that the magistrate had not gone through the whole contents of the police application and arrived at a wrong order. She said the order was without application of mind and sought that sufficient time be given to the investigation agency.

Her husband is currently in judicial custody in Arthur Road jail after the magistrate rejected the plea and remanded him in judicial custody. Judge Lokwani directed that his custody be handed over by the superintendent of the prison to the investigating officer of the police station. Further, it directed that the officer produce him before the court for remand.

article-image

