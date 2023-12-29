Mumbai: In A First, MHADA Launches Computerised Lottery Draw, Allocates 265 Tenements To Applicants

FPJ

In a first, MHADA’s Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) launched its new computerised lottery draw today and allotted 265 tenements to eligible applicants from its master list at a function held at MHADA headquarters.

Milind Shambharkar, Chief Officer of (MBRRB), who inaugurated the lottery process by clicking the first draw, said that the decision to allot the tenements to eligible applicants from the master list through computerised lottery was a welcome move. ‘It will end the long and tedious wait of tenants”, he said.

Process of allotment was efficient, transparent: MBRRB chief

He added that this process of allotment of tenements through computerised lottery was efficient, transparent and would help in winning the trust of citizens. “Once streamlined, it will reduce the complaints of tenants and relieve their stress of staying in transit camps for years”.

Photo of one of the winners | FPJ

As per the new policy, tenants/occupants of old and dilapidated cess buildings who have been given eviction notices but the redevelopment of their original buildings has not been possible due to reasons such as narrow plot, reservations or road widening have now been put on a Master List. Their eligibility was fixed by a five-member committee. As per the criteria fixed, 265 tenants from this list were allotted homes today via the lottery system.

Lauding the efforts of Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and CEO, MHADA, Shambharkar said that the new policy was framed on December 22, 2023 thanks to his initiative and directives.