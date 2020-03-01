Mumbai: In a first, CM Uddhav Thackeray visits underground Metro

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the underground Metro 3 site at Sahar station along with his son, the state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday. The visit is significant, as after taking charge as CM, one of his first actions was to issue a stop-work notice to the proposed Metro 3 carshed at Aarey. Following this, he also formed a committee of top officials to come up with suggestions for alternative locations for the carshed.

CM Thackeray had earlier transferred the managing director of MMR, Ashwini Bhide, who faced considerable flak for the midnight felling of trees at Aarey in October 2019 from both activists and political parties.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said, during his visit, the CM expressed satisfaction regarding the project work thus far. At the proposed Sahar Road station, 48 per cent of tunneling is complete and 59 per cent of the overall work for Package 6. The station will be 218 metres long and 30 metres wide. Further, the MMRCL informed, an underground 'scissor crossover tunnel' section will be constructed between Sahar Road station and the CSMIA International Airport station, to facilitate metro line-track interchange, which will be 266 metres long and 16 metres in width. The tunnel will be constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) technology.