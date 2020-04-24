Mumbai: In a first, BMC school students make online videos during lockdown

Mumbai: In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools have started activity based online education for students on a daily basis via mobile phones. In this, instead of attending online classes and receiving information, students are themselves creating informative videos and sharing it on social media to help their fellow counterparts.

"Stay home, stay safe but keep studying and learning" is the new mantra of the BMC education fraternity amidst the lockdown. The students have been assigned to make short videos such as reciting a poem, reading a prose section, solving mathematical problems, performing scientific experiments or imparting general knowledge. Students, irrespective of their age, class or living conditions, are making these short videos using their parents' mobile phones from their homes.

The aim of this initiative is to engage students in an activity based learning where they feel involved rather than bored, said Madhukar Bhosale, a civic data analysis officer and teacher who manages the project.

"Students often feel bored just listening to a teacher speak in an online tutorial on a mobile. However, we wanted to empower the students by giving them the task of creating their own video content. Parents also get a sense of pride when they watch their ward's video being watched by other students,"informed Bhosale.

In addition, teachers, principals, faculty members and civic education officers are using Telegram app to create groups and share constructive content on the 'mcgmedu' group. Members on these groups are creating infographics, videos, presentations, notes, cartoons, animation, charts and tutorials and sharing it to help students.

Bhosale added, "We have created standard wise groups on Telegram to share content. We are also conducting conference meetings via Zoom app and WhatsApp. "

Members of the BMC education fraternity are posting live tutorials on the YouTube channel of Madhukar Bhosale on how to shoot videos, edit, upload and share it on social media.