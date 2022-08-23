Mumbai: Impersonator booked for posing as director of institute in Juhu | Pixabay

The Juhu police have registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly misusing the photograph and name of the director of a reputed educational institution in order to ask for money from people known to the director.



According to the police, the complainant works as a registrar at the educational institute situated at Vile Parle. The complainant has told the police that the dean of the institute was informed by one of his friends that some unknown person had been unauthorisedly using a photograph and name of the director of the institute on an unknown WhatsApp number.



According to the complaint, the imposter had been trying to dupe people known to the director, asking for money by posing as him. Since the complainant has been authorised to lodge an official complaint on behalf of the director of the institute, he approached the police and lodged a complaint in this regard on Monday, police said.



The police sources stated that they have received the WhatsApp number that was used by the imposter to dupe people and they are trying to ascertain who is using it, on whose name the number has been registered and the recent locations of the user.

