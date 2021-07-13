Mumbai: IMD sounds orange alert for July 14

The Indian Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, downgraded its heavy rain alert for Mumbai and Thane from July 15 to July 17. The weather bureau had predicted rainfall across Maharashtra for the next 3 to 4 days. However, it may lessen a bit in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, its Tuesday bulletin revealed.

The weather bureau has sounded a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall alert) for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara on July 14 and orange alert until July 16. The alert in Mumbai and Thane remains orange (warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall) for July 14. It has been downgraded to a yellow alert (heavy rainfall watch out) for July 15 and July 16.

According to IMD, rainfall will further slow down on July 17 with a green alert (no warning) sounded for the day.

Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD's regional meteorological centre in Mumbai said that the extremely heavy rainfall belt has now shifted southwards and so the warning has been downgraded in the city. However, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 14.

K S Hosalikar, a senior IMD official based in Pune, said the cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea has weakened, resulting in the weakening of the weather system. "Still, we could get some intense spells," he said.

Cumulative rainfall

So far, the city has received 1,164.2 mm of rainfall since June 1 as recorded at the Santacruz observatory. However, since July 1, there has been a deficit of rainfall -more than 80 per cent as compared to the same time last year. In Colaba, 892.6mm rainfall has been recorded so far.

Lake levels

The water stock in seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai had reached 19.36 per cent of the total capacity in June, an amount of water supply that can last for 70 days. However, as of July 13, 6am, the water stock in all seven lakes has come down to 17.31 per cent of the total annual water stock required for Mumbai. The water stock was 23.43 per cent last year during the same time.

Currently, the seven lakes have 2,50,518 million litres of water or 17.31% as recorded Tuesday until 6 am, against the full capacity of the lakes, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres required for the annual supply of water to Mumbai.