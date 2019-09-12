Mumbai: IMD predicts ‘wet weekend’

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted another “wet weekend” followed by a moderate to heavy rainfall from September 16 onwards.

“Heavy rainfall and thundershower are expected around September 14-15, when moderate showers with one or two intense spells may occur in the city and adjoining areas,” said IMD official.

On Saturday, moderate rainfall at one or two places is likely. From Monday onwards, heavy rain is . As low pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal is likely by Friday and another one is likely to form on September 16 (Monday). This is likely to cause the westerly winds to strengthen and bring the rain to the city,” said the IMD official.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD Mumbai, said predictions for Thursday indicate significant reduction in rainfall over central India and Maharashtra.

“Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the western coast and the Konkan area on Thursday – the day of Ganesh Visarjan,” said Hosalikar.

The city witnessed rainfall in parts over this week, resulting in Mumbai recording a maximum temperature of 30.5°C. The humidity remained high, leading to discomfort as the levels recorded at Colaba and Santacruz was 92 per cent.

Meanwhile, Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, said rainfall over the Konkan region has reduced in intensity owing to the weakening of the trough. In Mumbai, rains with different intensities have been observed over the past 2-3 days.

“However, since Monday afternoon, rainfall has decreased, and a spell of light showers of 5mm is observed during the evening and night hours. Light showers with one or two localised intense spells are predicted. Moreover, as the intensity would be much lower, we do not expect any hindrance in the Ganpati Visarjan,” said an official.