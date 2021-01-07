Mumbai: IMD predicts unseasonal rainfall over the next three days in the state

While the formation of a low-pressure belt from South Central Arabian Sea to Central Maharashtra has led to light showers in several parts of the state. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted rainfall for the next three days in the Konkan region and Central Maharashtra which includes Mumbai, Thane, Pune.

The wet spell will be prominent to mild over Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in that order during the period January 7 - January 9. Konkan region will be mildest of all with isolated and light rain particularly over the southern parts of the region.

Meanwhile, scattered light showers were recorded at some places in Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada in the last 24 hours. Currently, due to the western cyclone, northern India is also experiencing rainy conditions. "Also, there is a low-pressure area in the south-central Arabian Sea. From this area, a low-pressure belt has formed from Konkan to North-Central Maharashtra. Due to the evaporation from the sea, the cold has completely disappeared and the minimum temperature has risen," said an IMD official.

According to the IMD, the Konkan region and central Maharashtra will receive rains till January 9, with thundershowers in some places. Rainy weather is expected in Marathwada and Vidarbha till January 8. Moreover, thundershowers and thundershowers are expected in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Nagar, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts from January 7 to 9. Light showers is expected in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon on January 8, 9 and even on January 10 morning.

Light showers were witnessed in parts of Thane and Mumbai on January 4 morning. As a result, Mumbai and suburbs recorded a dip in maximum temperatures on Monday. The Colaba station of IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees celsius. Santacruz station too recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees celsius. The temperature in the city and adjoining areas is likely to drop during January 8 and 9.