Mumbai: IMD predicts rainfall on June 10, 11 as monsoon arrives

After announcing the onset of monsoon over Mumbai on 11 June, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rains in the city today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).

While speaking to FPJ, an official at IMD Colaba, Sushma Nair, said, “We have declared the onset of monsoon on 11 June because on June 10 and 11 we had an offshore trough where we received good rainfall, so the rainfall on that day and the next day are considered as monsoonal rains. However, on Monday and Tuesday, we did not receive much rain as there are variations which occur sometimes, but the monsoon has set in.”

“Moreover, we have observed that there are some favourable activities in the coming days which may lead to light or moderate rainfall today and tomorrow, and the intensity may increase on Friday and Saturday,” added Nair.

According to IMD, monsoon has also arrived in Goa, the Konkan belt and in few parts of Gujarat. Ratnagiri received light rainfall on Monday, and by 16 June, there are expectations of more rainfall in the Konkan region.

A warning has also been issued for thunderstorms in the Marathwada region for today.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.8 °C and the maximum was 34.4 °C, also the relative humidity was at 79 per cent.

Whereas Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.4 °C and a maximum temperature of 32.5 °C with a relative humidity of 78 per cent.

