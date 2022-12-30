Mumbai: IMD predicts drop in temp, poor air quality for city in coming week | FPJ

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a cold wave over North India in the coming week which may have an effect on the other regions including Mumbai, resulting in a drop in the minimum temperature from January 2 onwards. While the air quality of the city remained in the ‘poor’ category at an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 299, Navi Mumbai was in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 334.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, the extended forecast of minimum temperature over the country for the next four weeks by IMD shows that most parts of Northern India will most likely have less than 10 degrees Celsius throughout the month of January. While there is also a cold wave warning given to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and North-Rajasthan in the coming week.

According to the IMD, on Thursday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.5 degrees Celsius, with 59% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 21.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.6 degrees Celsius, with 66% relative humidity.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the city was in the ‘poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's overall AQI was 299 on Thursday, while Chembur (332), Andheri (308), Mazagoan (332) and Colaba (317) were in the 'very poor' category. Also, Navi Mumbai, which usually does not fall in the poor category often, recorded an AQI of 334 in the very poor category. BKC and Worli were in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 156 and 186 respectively.

SAFAR has predicted the air quality of Mumbai to remain in the 'poor' category for the next two days.