Mumbai: IMC Chamber Of Commerce Webinar On Charitable Trusts’ Income And ITR Filing Scheduled For August 21

Mumbai: The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's non-profit organisation sub committee is hosting a webinar on 'Computation of Total Income of Charitable Trusts and Filing of income tax return (ITR)' on August 21.
To be held in collaboration with the Bombay Chartered Accountants Society, the event will be addressed by CA Gautam Nayak, partner at CNK and Associates LLP, and CA Ashok Mehta, partner at DR Mehta and Associates. They will talk on the intricacies of filing ITR 7. The event timings are 5pm to 7pm.
