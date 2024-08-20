 Mumbai: IMC Chamber Of Commerce Webinar On Charitable Trusts’ Income And ITR Filing Scheduled For August 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: IMC Chamber Of Commerce Webinar On Charitable Trusts’ Income And ITR Filing Scheduled For August 21

Mumbai: IMC Chamber Of Commerce Webinar On Charitable Trusts’ Income And ITR Filing Scheduled For August 21

The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's non-profit organisation sub committee is hosting a webinar on 'Computation of Total Income of Charitable Trusts and Filing of income tax return (ITR)' on August 21.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 04:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: IMC Chamber Of Commerce Webinar On Charitable Trusts’ Income And ITR Filing Scheduled For August 21 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's non-profit organisation sub committee is hosting a webinar on 'Computation of Total Income of Charitable Trusts and Filing of income tax return (ITR)' on August 21.

Read Also
Record Surge In ITR Filings: Over 7.28 Crore Returns For AY 2024-25, 72% Opt For New Tax Regime
article-image

To be held in collaboration with the Bombay Chartered Accountants Society, the event will be addressed by CA Gautam Nayak, partner at CNK and Associates LLP, and CA Ashok Mehta, partner at DR Mehta and Associates. They will talk on the intricacies of filing ITR 7. The event timings are 5pm to 7pm.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: City Civil Court Orders Builder To Complete Conveyance For Malad Housing Society After 15-Year Legal Battle
Mumbai: City Civil Court Orders Builder To Complete Conveyance For Malad Housing Society After 15-Year Legal Battle
Mumbai: Muslim Community Files Multiple Complaints Against Ramgiri Maharaj Over Derogatory Remarks On Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai: Muslim Community Files Multiple Complaints Against Ramgiri Maharaj Over Derogatory Remarks On Prophet Mohammad
Maharashtra: NGT Accuses Ashapura Meinchem Limited Of Violating Environmental Clearance Conditions In Dapoli Bauxite Mining Operations
Maharashtra: NGT Accuses Ashapura Meinchem Limited Of Violating Environmental Clearance Conditions In Dapoli Bauxite Mining Operations
Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man From Prabhadevi Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Sextortionist After Accepting Instagram Friend Request; Case Registered
Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man From Prabhadevi Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Sextortionist After Accepting Instagram Friend Request; Case Registered
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: City Civil Court Orders Builder To Complete Conveyance For Malad Housing Society After...

Mumbai: City Civil Court Orders Builder To Complete Conveyance For Malad Housing Society After...

Mumbai: Muslim Community Files Multiple Complaints Against Ramgiri Maharaj Over Derogatory Remarks...

Mumbai: Muslim Community Files Multiple Complaints Against Ramgiri Maharaj Over Derogatory Remarks...

Maharashtra: NGT Accuses Ashapura Meinchem Limited Of Violating Environmental Clearance Conditions...

Maharashtra: NGT Accuses Ashapura Meinchem Limited Of Violating Environmental Clearance Conditions...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man From Prabhadevi Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Sextortionist After Accepting Instagram...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man From Prabhadevi Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Sextortionist After Accepting Instagram...

Mumbai: IMC Chamber Of Commerce Webinar On Charitable Trusts’ Income And ITR Filing Scheduled For...

Mumbai: IMC Chamber Of Commerce Webinar On Charitable Trusts’ Income And ITR Filing Scheduled For...